Rapid City Community Development will be hosting a number of information sessions about the Memorial Park promenade proposal beginning this week with a table in Main Street Square during the Thursday Summer Nights event on Aug. 23. They will also be present at the event the following week on Aug. 30.
Additionally, a "Public Visioning Workshop" on the promenade proposal will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 12, in the council chambers of Rapid City Hall from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. The public will get a glimpse at the proposal and have the chance to ask questions and give input regarding the concept to build an elevated pedestrian crosswalk above Omaha Street along Sixth Street, among other proposed amenities like a Ferris wheel, carousel and boat launch in Memorial Pond inside Memorial Park. For more information, call City Long Range Planner Sarah Hanzel at 394-4120.