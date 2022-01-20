Initial appearance delayed again in Box Elder man's pursuit case

The lawyer for the 50-year-old man facing charges for a Monday night pursuit said a competency hearing might be appropriate Thursday morning.

Defense attorney Joseph Juenger said he tried to explain the charges to Daniel Blake of Box Elder that resulted from the pursuit, but his client "doesn't seem to understand the nature of the consequences" he's facing.

Blake was scheduled for an initial appearance Thursday morning at the Pennington County Courthouse but was not present on the video screen. This is the second time Blake did not appear for a scheduled initial appearance.

Blake was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday but correctional officers said he was being "uncooperative."

He was arrested late Monday night following an approximately 30-mile pursuit from Box Elder to Wasta. He faces charges that include aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, aggravated eluding, false imprisonment, and intentional damage to property $400 to $1,000.

Judge Sarah Morrison said Thursday that the initial appearance would be scheduled for Jan. 28, but would reset the date if a motion for a competency hearing is scheduled.

Blake has two other criminal cases filed in both Pennington and Minnehaha counties. He also has three pending cases related to traffic violations and petty theft.

