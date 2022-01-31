 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate back in custody after walking away from minimum security prison

Jerald Brown

A Rapid City inmate that went missing Jan. 13 is back in custody, the Department of Corrections announced Monday morning.

Law enforcement arrested Jerald Brown, 38, on Sunday. He is currently being held in the Pennington County Jail. He was previously held at the minimum-security state prison in Rapid City.

Brown left the Rapid City Community Work Center and failed to return to his assigned housing unit after a work release shift. 

Failure to return to custody following an assignment is classified as second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

