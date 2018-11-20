A Lawrence County man who was a state-prison inmate has died, according to the Department of Corrections.
Melvin Edelman, 72, died Monday following an illness in a comfort-care setting at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.
Edelman was serving a 60-year sentence for a sexual contact with a child under 16, a 25-year sentence for first-degree rape and a consecutive 125-year sentence for first-degree rape. All convictions were from Lawrence County.
An autopsy will be conducted, according to a news release.