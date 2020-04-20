Inmate who walked away from women’s prison arrested in Box Elder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An inmate who walked away from the minimum-security unit at the women’s prison in Pierre last month was arrested in Box Elder on Friday morning, according to a news release from the Department of Corrections.

The arrest of Sylvia Red Leaf means that eight of the nine women who left the prison on March 23 have been found.

Philomene Bone Shirt remains missing. She is a 25-year-old Native American woman who is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

The women ran away hours after the state announced that a fellow inmate in the minimum-security until tested positive for the coronavirus. The warden resigned two days later.

One inmate was booked into the Pennington County Jail after being arrested early on March 24 in Rapid City. Three women were found later that day on the Crow Creek Reservation and three others were found in Pierre the next day.