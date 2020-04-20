Inmate who walked away from women’s prison arrested in Box Elder

An inmate who walked away from the minimum-security unit at the women’s prison in Pierre last month was arrested in Box Elder on Friday morning, according to a news release from the Department of Corrections.
The arrest of Sylvia Red Leaf means that eight of the nine women who left the prison on March 23 have been found.
Philomene Bone Shirt remains missing. She is a 25-year-old Native American woman who is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
The women ran away hours after the state announced that a fellow inmate in the minimum-security until tested positive for the coronavirus. The warden resigned two days later.
One inmate was booked into the Pennington County Jail after being arrested early on March 24 in Rapid City. Three women were found later that day on the Crow Creek Reservation and three others were found in Pierre the next day.
State officials said that four of the women — including the one booked into the Pennington County Jail — tested negative for coronavirus.
The women fled because they were afraid of the virus, an inmate from their unit told the Journal. Multiple inmates told the Journal that the runaways were placed in solitary confinement once they were returned to prison. They also said that the woman with COVID-19 and inmates awaiting pending test are also isolated in solitary.
That woman who had COVID-19 is no longer sick and she did not pass the virus onto any staff or the 155 inmates who came into contact with her.
Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization is second degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.