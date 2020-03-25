Inmates, loved ones describe fear in prison where woman tested positive for COVID-19

Multiple sources said that other inmates are having symptoms of COVID-19, awaiting test results and/or being isolated in solitary confinement.

Maggie Seidel, spokeswoman for Gov. Noem, said the DOC and Department of Health are following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control in order to prevent and treat any coronavirus cases in the prisons.

She said she can't comment on where the inmate who tested positive is being isolated, or if she worked in the Capitol building.

Seidel said the DOH notifies everyone who comes into close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19, and that if the DOH was concerned about a possible mass exposure to the public, it would issue a news release.

Minimum-security unit

The minimum-security inmate and a former foster mother of a woman housed there both say that the women share rooms with each other. The inmate said there are nine women in each room, which have three triple-layer bunk beds. The woman said her former foster daughter is in a room with five other women.