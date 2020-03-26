155 inmates potentially exposed to COVID-19, paroles suspended in women's minimum prison

155 inmates in the minimum-security unit at the women's prison in Pierre are under observation after they were potentially exposed to a fellow inmate who tested positive for the coronavirus. And all transfers and parole releases from the unit are suspended for the time being.

The woman who tested positive for COVID-19 remains in isolation and no other South Dakota prisoner has tested positive for the virus, the Department of Corrections posted to its website on Thursday. The woman is being isolated in a solitary confinement cell, inmates and others told the Journal.

The DOC also shared for the first time the specific steps it's taking to keep staff and prisoners safe. It didn't mention if any staff members are being isolated.

Thursday's DOC update provides the most details on its COVID-19 safety measures and the status of inmates at the minimum-security Pierre Community Work Center since the virus broke out. It came a day after the Journal reported that inmates in that unit fear for their safety due to COVID-19.