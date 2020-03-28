Inmates want more COVID-19 precautions at Pennington County Jail

Inmates at the Pennington County Jail say there’s no way they can protect themselves from the coronavirus as much as those in the outside world can due to the nature of detention facilities.

“There’s no way for us to feel safe,” said Vincent Cruz, 43. There’s a “greater risk for us contracting the virus and spreading it” since we live in close quarters and have staff and new inmates coming in and out of the jail.

“We watch the news in here” and experts say to stay away from each other but “there’s no way to be six feet apart from someone in here,” said Philip Reynolds, 41. “If one person gets it in one area, we’re basically all going to get it.”

Jail staff is “trying to minimize us getting the corona” and have done some deep cleaning, said an inmate who didn’t want to be named. Despite those precautions, the man said, he’s still concerned that a corrections officer or new inmate could bring in the virus.

The Journal spoke with five inmates in the Pennington County Jail and confirmed their identities — including two who didn’t want to be named— by looking their names up on the jail website.