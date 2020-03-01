Input sought on Mount Rushmore fireworks display

There is only one problem with the invitation — the renewal of the display wasn't approved in 15 minutes. In fact, the National Park Service released its 66-page environmental assessment on Friday.

According to the NPS, "This environmental assessment (EA) evaluates the potential impacts of the State's proposed Independence Day event with fireworks at the Memorial."

The Environmental Assessment states, "On May 6, 2019, the Secretary of the Interior signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, which states that 'the State of South Dakota and the Department of the Interior have committed to an agreement to exercise their full authorities under State and Federal law to work to return fireworks to the Memorial in a safe and responsible manner on July 3, July 4, or July 5, beginning in the year 2020.' (Appendix B). In accordance with National Park Service (NPS) regulations, such an event is evaluated under the Special Use Permit process."

Both sides are working to return the fireworks display, but there is no agreement in stone.

The NPS is still accepting comments from the public here (https://parkplanning.nps.gov/c) until March 30.