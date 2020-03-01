Input sought on Mount Rushmore fireworks display

From 1998 to 2009, Mount Rushmore was the site of a popular fireworks display that drew thousands to the Black Hills as well as a large television audience.
The only year it didn't happen was 2002 when the weather was significantly drier than normal and the fire danger was elevated. In 2009, concerns over the environmental impact of the display and the extreme fire danger from the mountain pine beetle invasion caused the annual event to be canceled.
At a signing ceremony for the China trade deal in January, President Trump told Gov. Kristi Noem he had reinstated the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore.
"I called up our people and within about 15 minutes we got it approved and you're going to have your first big fireworks display at Mount Rushmore," Trump said at that event.
Since then, Trump has been invited by Gov. Noem and officially invited to the event by the passage of HR7002, a resolution sponsored by state Reps. Julie Frye-Mueller, Tim Goodwin, Tina Mulally, Chris Johnson and Tony Randolph and Sens. Phil Jensen and Lance Russell.
The resolution — which passed 60-7 in the House — states in part, "Mount Rushmore symbolizes the remarkable leadership of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt, some of the most esteemed leaders this country has ever seen. It would be an honor for the state to host the President at such a historic and meaningful location."
There is only one problem with the invitation — the renewal of the display wasn't approved in 15 minutes. In fact, the National Park Service released its 66-page environmental assessment on Friday.
According to the NPS, "This environmental assessment (EA) evaluates the potential impacts of the State's proposed Independence Day event with fireworks at the Memorial."
The Environmental Assessment states, "On May 6, 2019, the Secretary of the Interior signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, which states that 'the State of South Dakota and the Department of the Interior have committed to an agreement to exercise their full authorities under State and Federal law to work to return fireworks to the Memorial in a safe and responsible manner on July 3, July 4, or July 5, beginning in the year 2020.' (Appendix B). In accordance with National Park Service (NPS) regulations, such an event is evaluated under the Special Use Permit process."
Both sides are working to return the fireworks display, but there is no agreement in stone.
The NPS is still accepting comments from the public here (https://parkplanning.nps.gov/c) until March 30.
There are also three informational meetings planned. The first is March 9 in Rapid City at the South Dakota Game Fish & Parks Outdoor Campus West. The second is March 10 in Custer in the Pine Room in the Courthouse Annex. The final public meeting is in Keystone on March 11 at the Community Center Meeting Room.
After the meetings are held and the public comments close, the National Parks Service will make a final decision about whether or not to allow the renewal of the annual fireworks display at the monument site.
The obvious issue with the return of the display is that many classes of fireworks burn at temperatures high enough to ignite green vegetation. Summer drought conditions would increase that risk.
Other concerns include adding contaminants to groundwater in the area. The current plan won't make a determination on the risk to groundwater. If a display is approved, testing will be done in the area in the spring of 2020 and will be repeated after the show to determine if any potassium perchlorate or other metals or chemicals are detected at harmful levels.
Lesser known concerns include permanent damage previous displays have caused at Mount Rushmore.
"Previous displays resulted in permanent effects on the sculpture (burn marks on the tops of the sculpture), unexploded ordnance and debris remaining in the forests within and surrounding the Memorial, and various operational challenges for Memorial staff," the report states.
The report also noted there hasn't been a significant wildfire in the area in more than a century, although previous displays caused 21 minor fires that were quickly contained.
The show would not return on July 4. Local emergency managers working with the NPS determined that July 3 was a preferred date with no rain date scheduled. The final concern includes the potential loss of visitors to the park on July 3. The past three years have seen an average of 28,500 people visit Mount Rushmore on that date.
The return of the fireworks display would necessitate closing the park during the day and eliminating the other events that have become staples since the fireworks shows ended in 2009. It is unknown how many people could visit the site for a fireworks display. That would depend on how parking and shuttles and other concerns were handled once the event was scheduled.