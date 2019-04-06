"Rapid City – Our History, Our Future: A Conversation About Historic Preservation" will be presented on Tuesday, April 9, at the General Beadle School's large commons and on Wednesday, April 10, at The Journey Museum and Learning Center.
Both sessions are scheduled to begin with a community bison stew supper at 5:30 p.m. followed by the presentation and activities at 6 p.m. Both events are hosted by the Rapid City Historic Preservation Commission and the City's Department of Community Development.
The commission is beginning the process of revising and updating its Historic Context Report and Comprehensive Plan. The effort will continue through 2019 and the purpose of the meetings is to capture new perspectives on the city's history and how these perspectives and memories can make the town stronger and better prepared for future challenges.
"Historic preservation is about understanding the relationship between a community's past, present and future and we are inviting the public to come forward and share their recollections and memories of important places and events in our community," said City Long-Range Planner Sarah Hanzel. "Part of our history is the stories shared from one generation to another and those recollections and perspectives can be important as communities evolve."
For more information, call 394-4120.