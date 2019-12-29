Inside a 'certificate' sale: How investors profit from late taxes

The benefit for the county — and for other taxing entities that depend on the county’s collection efforts, such as cities and schools — is the influx of delinquent tax revenue paid by tax-certificate investors on the day of the auction. That money might otherwise take several years to collect, bit by bit, from the delinquent taxpayers.

At the auction, many lower-dollar tax certificates fail to elicit bids. That’s because the county charges a fee of 10 percent, with a minimum of $10 and a maximum of $50, on every redeemed certificate. Buyers could therefore lose money on a low-dollar certificate if the property owner pays up before enough interest accumulates to cover the fee.

At the Dec. 16 sale, the 299 certificates that went unsold accounted for a total of $127,769.82 in delinquent taxes — an average of about $427 (after three years, the county can take action to seize and sell those properties).

The 382 certificates that sold accounted for a total of $1,197,303.80 in delinquent taxes, for an average of about $3,134. Those certificates were split among nine buyers.