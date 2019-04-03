The annual DaCoda Instrument Drive is seeking donations to give kids the gift of music.
Now through May 31, the instrument drive is collecting used band and orchestra instruments in good condition that require minimal repairs. The instruments will refurbished and given to local music students, according to Tammy Barrows, founder and organizer of the instrument drive. In particular, used violins and starter instruments are always needed.
“These instruments go to students who are just starting their performance life. They just don’t have the resources in their families to buy or rent an instrument. The DaCoda Instrument Drive helps supply instruments for beginners and in some cases intermediate players," Barrows said.
This fall, the Club for Boys and Youth & Family Services will distribute the instruments. When possible, the instrument drive also helps with specific needs such as replacing a student's instrument that was destroyed in a house fire or accident, she said.
Instruments or financial gifts to offset the costs of repairing instruments can be donated at Books A Million, 2130 N. Haines Ave. Repairs are made by local volunteers Bruce Lutz and Don Lerdal, Barrows said. Instrument repairs cost about $1,500 a year.
"Music’s just so important to enhance education for kids. Sometimes it gives them that one thing that keep them interested in school," Barrows said. "Our community is very generous, and I would like to thank them for their continued support."
Barrow said every instrument will be put to use — even the most unusual, such as a used accordion that was donated one year. The organization cannot accept pianos.
"We find a home for pretty much anything," Barrows said. Some instruments beyond repair become lamps handcrafted by Lerdal that are donated to local nonprofit groups' fundraisers. Some have found their way into the Suzie Cappa Art Center's trombone man," she said.
Other instruments beyond repair have been incorporated into a one-of-a-kind permanent exhibit at the Historic Homestake Opera House in Lead. The exhibit features an upright piano and an “explosion” of brass, string and woodwind instruments, sheet music and a drum, said Sarah Carlson, development director.
The exhibit debuted in May 2016 in the former Phoebe Apperson Hearst Library on the second floor, Carlson said. The opera house has added to the exhibit as more non-repairable instruments are donated. The musical exhibit is part of a tribute to the ongoing importance of the arts in creating a good quality of life for the community and region.