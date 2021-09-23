Interior fire chief receives national award for bravery

Interior Volunteer Fire Chief Cliff McClure has won a national award for bravery for saving a family during a blizzard in the Badlands National Park in 2016.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced awarding of the Department of the Interior’s Citizen’s Award for Bravery to McClure.

The award is presented to citizens who risked their life to save others.

McClure was involved in a blizzard rescue that saved a stranded family on Dec. 24, 2016, near Badlands National Park. The vehicle had become immobilized in a snow bank with a dislodged door that allowed severe wind and snow to enter the vehicle, creating a life and death situation.

Chief McClure, along with Badlands National Park Rangers Daniel Baker and Christopher Mengak, formed a team that took over three hours of battling darkness, snow, wind and zero visibility before reaching the family.

McClure used his own tractor to plow through drifts while the rangers used a track-equipped UTV to follow and take the family to safety at the Badlands National Park. The Rangers also provided emergency care to the family, which suffered frostbite to their hands and feet.