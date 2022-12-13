Interstate 90 closed between Rapid City and Chamberlain

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 90 between Rapid City and Chamberlain Tuesday as weather conditions continue to deteriorate.

According to a a news release from SDDOT, the I-90 closure began at 9 a.m. and will continue until further notice. SDDOT said freezing rain, heavy snow and high winds have caused travel both eastbound and westbound to become too dangerous.

The news release said motorists should be aware that SDDOT will continue to monitor the storm track and anticipates closing I-90 this afternoon from Rapid City to the Wyoming border and from Mitchell to Chamberlain.

In addition to the Interstate closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.

Secondary highways will also become impassable during the duration of this winter storm, SDDOT said. Travel will be difficult, to nearly impossible, during this storm system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.