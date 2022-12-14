Interstate 90 closure east of Rapid City expands, west I-90 reopens

South Dakota Department of Transportation officials will extend the closure of Interstate 90 east of Rapid City to include the highway through Mitchell at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

"The section of I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain remains closed due to continued drifting of snow with sustained high winds," SDDOT said in a statement. "At 4 p.m Mountain, 5 p.m. Central, on Wednesday I-90 will close from Chamberlain to Mitchell. The combination of newly developing snow and sustained winds will make I-90 impassable during the evening and overnight hours."

SDDOT said the truck parking area at Chamberlain is full. The agency and the South Dakota Department of Public Safety have requested semi drivers to consider long-term parking options between Mitchell and Sioux Falls.

As of noon Mountain time, SDDOT reopened I-90 west of Rapid City to the Wyoming border. However, the agency is requesting motorists to use extreme caution and only drive if absolutely necessary.

"Travelers should expect to encounter slippery road conditions with continued areas of blowing snow. Snow removal equipment will be working," SDDOT said in a release. "Please use extra caution when approaching snow removal equipment."

On the northeastern side of South Dakota, SDDOT will also close Interstate 29 at 7 p..m. Central (6 p.m. Mountain) Wednesday between Watertown and the North Dakota border.

Across the entire state, SDDOT said accumulating snow and strong winds will continue to make secondary highways impassable over an extended period of time with many state highways posting "No Travel Advised."

Many vehicles have become stuck and stranded in an attempt to travel on these state highways to avoid interstate closures, the agency said. The stranded vehicles create hazards for snowplow operators and may delay getting the sections of highway cleared. Please avoid travel, SDDOT warned.

The Department of Public Safety also reminded motorists of possible criminal penalties for traveling along closed roads and highways.

"Any person who fails to observe any sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier placed or given under (South Dakota law) is guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor. Any unauthorized presence on a closed highway is evidence of a violation of this section," the news release said.

DPS officials note that failure to comply with an nterstate closure may result in a $232 fine, a civil penalty of up to $1,000, and the actual cost of any such rescue, not to exceed $10,000.

"Safety on the roadways, for plow operators and the traveling public, is the number one priority for both DOT and DPS. Please use available resources for travel planning over the next few days," a joint statement said.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.