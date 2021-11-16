 Skip to main content
Interstate 90 could resume normal traffic by Thanksgiving

Lanes may be back to normal on Interstate 90 in Rapid City before Thanksgiving as part of the Diverging Diamond Interchange by the state Department of Transportation.

Project engineer Jesse Nelson said phase one of the project, which mostly deals with the interstate, is nearing completion. He said even if the traffic configuration goes back to normal for the project between LaCrosse Street and Haines Avenue work will continue on Maple Avenue and LaCrosse Street into mid-December.

The diverging diamond interchange will be the first of its kind in South Dakota with hopes of improving safety, eliminating left turn signals on North LaCrosse Street, and reducing delay and congestion.

Project construction began in February with completion anticipated for June 2023.

Nelson said crews poured concrete on the last piece of the Maple Avenue bridge Friday. He said it takes about a week for the concrete to be at full strength. Once it’s set, they will take down some of the supporting structures under the bridge. 

He said Maple Avenue may reopen in early December.

Nelson said winter weather is more of a motivation than a factor in construction.

“We want to get the cones out before it starts snowing,” he said. “Snow plows and cones do not go together very well.”

He said they’ve had a fairly good construction season and are finishing “reasonably close” to what they expected.

The exit ramp onto LaCrosse Street from east-bound I-90 has the majority of its concrete in place. Nelson said they have to add pavement markings and remove the cones. The bridge is also 50% painted.

Nelson said the city is also doing utility work on LaCrosse Street in preparation for the next phase of the project scheduled for next year.

A second information meeting is planned for the project in February 2022.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

