Interstate 90 exit 37 construction project to continue near Sturgis

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said Friday the second phase of a four-phase project to reconstruct the exit 37 interchange on Interstate 90, near Sturgis, will begin Monday.

The project includes the reconstruction of the exit 37 interchange, eastbound grading on I-90, paving from west of exit 37 to the Tilford Port of Entry, drainage structure extensions, installation of pipe culverts, installation of a commercial vehicle electronic screening system and the construction of a new port of entry building.

Phase 2 will require the closing of both the eastbound and westbound passing lanes on I-90 between exit 34 and exit 44 beginning on Monday. On Aug. 20, traffic will be switched into a two-way configuration in the eastbound lanes of I-90 between exit 34 and exit 44 while work progresses in the westbound lanes of I-90. Additionally, the westbound on-ramp at exit 40 will be closed with traffic detoured to exit 44 to gain access to westbound I-90.

Phase 2 will include work in the westbound lanes and median of I-90 to replace drainage culverts, extend box culverts, installation of the commercial vehicle screening system, construction of the exit 37 westbound on and off ramps, continue with the construction of the new exit 37 overpass bridge (Pleasant Valley Road), demolition of the existing port of entry building, and begin construction of the new building.

The phase construction is scheduled for completion by Nov. 18.

Phase 2 will also require the closure of the eastbound and westbound rest area south of Tilford. The closure of the rest areas will occur on Monday.

Phases three and four of the project will occur in 2023 and will include the replacement of drainage culverts and box culvert extensions, as well as grading and paving of the eastbound lanes on I-90 from west of exit 37 to the port of entry, completion of the interchange at exit 37, and completion of the new port of entry building.

The prime contractor on the $35 million project is Complete Concrete, Inc. of Rapid City. The project is scheduled for completion by Oct. 27, 2023.

Project information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/meadecounty-021g.