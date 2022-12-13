 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Interstate 90 to close from Rapid City to Wyoming border

In this file photo, A car drives along Interstate 90 in Rapid City. I-90 has closed from Rapid City east to Chamberlain at 9 a.m. MST on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 because of dangerous driving conditions. Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming border will also close at 2 p.m. MST on Tuesday.

Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming border will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday due to deteriorating weather conditions.

This new closure joins an earlier decision by the South Dakota Department of Transportation to close I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate are or will be impacted.

A news release from SDDOT said the department will continue to monitor the storm track. In addition to the extended I-90 closure, SDDOT reminds motorists that many No Travel Advisories are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.

Secondary highways will also become impassable during the duration of this winter storm, the news release said.

Be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions with this complex storm system, SDDOT warned. Travel will be difficult, to nearly impossible, at times.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

