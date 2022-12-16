 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Interstate 90 west of Rapid City re-opens, east still closed

In this file photo, A car drives along Interstate 90 in Rapid City. I-90 has reopened west of Rapid City, but remains closed from Rapid City east to Mitchell.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has re-opened westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 fro Rapid City to the Wyoming border.

SDDOT said travelers should expect to encounter slippery roads and continued areas of blowing snow. Snow removal equipment will be working. The agency requests motorists to use extra caution when approaching snow removal equipment.

The closure on I-90 from Rapid City east to Mitchell is expected to remain in place throughout the overnight.

In addition to the interstate closure, motorists are reminded that many "No Travel Advisories" are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.

Vehicles have become stuck and stranded in an attempt to travel on these state highways to avoid Interstate closures. These stranded vehicles create hazards for snowplow operators and delay operations. Please avoid travel.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

