Investigation clears deputy in dog shooting incident

A month-long investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Lawrence County State’s Attorney’s Office has concluded that a Lawrence County sheriff’s deputy did not violate office policy in connection to the discharge of a firearm injuring a dog near Whitewood last month.

“When the deputy was faced with a difficult uncertain situation, he responded with an appropriate amount of force to protect himself from serious injury by an aggressive dog,” stated a release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred on evening of March 5 when the unnamed deputy arrived at his residence outside of Whitewood at the end of his shift, according to an earlier press release.

The release said as the deputy exited his vehicle, a neighbor’s dog left its property and rapidly approached the deputy while barking.

The owner was able to call to the dog at which time it moved away from the deputy. The dog then turned and aggressively ran at the deputy a second time while barking.

When the dog closed the distance between them to a few feet, the deputy fired one round from his service weapon, striking the dog, the release said.

The dog returned to its home where the owners with the assistance of a veterinary tech provided medical care to the dog which survived after being wounded in the jaw.

