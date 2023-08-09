Local teens with Down syndrome are gaining job skills, social skills and confidence as they help feed hungry bikers.

American Legion Post 311 in Piedmont and The Ups of Downs Family Support Group in Rapid City formed a new partnership for this year’s rally. This is the 24th year Post 311 has served daily breakfasts and dinners during the Sturgis rally. All the meals are prepared by a team of volunteers. The teens, along with Ups of Downs board members, assist with the dinnertime rush by bussing tables, refilling beverages and generally helping the kitchen crew ensure there’s plenty of food.

During rally week, Anderson and a team of kitchen volunteers prepare made-to-order breakfasts and comfort food dinners such as roast beef, fried chicken, and turkey and dressing. Having additional help from the teens has been “a godsend,” Anderson said.

“They’re putting out desserts and making sure there’s plenty of those out, and if we need more salad or bread, they’re quick to tell us we need that,” Anderson said. “And since we do paper plates, it’s not heavy for the kids to have to worry about anything (when they’re clearing tables).”

The teens and board members began helping with the meals on Aug. 4, the opening night of the rally. The partnership has already proved so successful that Post 311 invited the Ups of Downs group to help next year, according to volunteer cook Kim Anderson.

“It’s absolutely wonderful,” she said. “It has been so positive. We’re so tickled.”

“It has been really fun watching them blossom. We sure enjoy them. I hope they enjoy us,” Anderson chuckled. “They have been so wonderful to help. I’m a retired special ed teacher so I have a heart for them.”

Each night, a team of three teens, Ups of Downs board president Darcy Peterson and other board members who have Down syndrome have assisted Anderson and the other kitchen volunteers. Most nights, the dinner crowd has entirely been bikers – though many locals showed up on Monday night for Post 311’s popular chicken and homemade noodles.

Mona Drolc’s son David, 16, is one of the teens helping at Post 311.

“They’re going out there every night interacting with bikers, and the smiles that we are getting from everybody – it’s just unbelievable,” Drolc said. “The bikers are really enjoying it.”

Drolc is thrilled that diners have been taking time to ask questions and learn more about the teens and their aspirations.

“They’re asking who we are. The kids are introducing themselves… and when kids take their plate, the people say thank you. They’re so gracious,” Drolc said.

“This partnership with the American Legion has been so wonderful, and the opportunity they are giving our kids, what they’re giving back to our kids, is just amazing. I cannot say enough about what Post 311 is doing for us. It’s an experience our kids have never been given the opportunity to do,” she said. “Our kids are learning valuable skills, including the importance of volunteering in the community, working with others, and communication.”

Drolc also praised Peterson, saying she’s a role model for kids with Down syndrome and their families. Peterson, 44, has Down syndrome.

“People just love her. She’s a wonderful human being,” Drolc said. “She lives on her own. She has her own job. She is very much a pillar that we can look at and say, ‘We can get the rest of our kids to be like that.’ If Darcy can do it, (my child) can do it.”

The Ups of Downs Family Support Group provides support, education and social activities for families of children with Down syndrome. Their ongoing mission is to promote awareness, inclusion and acceptance of people with Down syndrome, Drolc said.

The Ups of Downs started in 2000 and became a nonprofit organization in 2003. The group offers educational workshops and a variety of social and recreational activities, such as movie nights at the Elks Theatre, for kids with Down syndrome and their families, Drolc said.

“The majority of our members are right here in western South Dakota. We’re just trying to allow individuals with Down syndrome to have a life that is full of excitement and opportunities so they can be the best they want to be,” Drolc said. “We want our kiddos to be out there thriving.”

The nonprofit group’s biggest event each year is its Down syndrome awareness walk, which will be Sept. 16 at Founders Park in Rapid City. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the walk is at 1 p.m. The walk is open to everyone in the community, Drolc said, and it’s a fundraiser for Ups of Downs Family Support Group. Contact upsofdownsblackhills1@gmail.com for more information about Ups of Downs and the Down syndrome awareness walk.

Rally meals at Post 311

Through Aug. 12, American Legion Post 311 is serving breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon and dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Breakfast is $9 and dinner is $14 to $18. American Legion Post 311 is located at 101 Pine St. in Piedmont. Go to facebook.com/sdpost311/ for the rally menu and more information.

"We look forward to seeing our biker friends each year when they come back to see us," Anderson said. “They enjoy seeing a familiar face, visiting with the locals and eating good satisfying food. We like to leave them with good old South Dakota hospitality.”