'It’s a far younger crowd that came this year,' Sturgis city manager says of 81st rally

All public events, including opening ceremonies, Military Appreciation Day activities, the daily crowd photo, and contests at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point were cancelled to limit large gatherings, and the city initiated daily spraying of disinfectants, distributed hand-sanitizers and other health and safety protocols.

Ainslie said many of those at high-risk of serious complications from COVID-19 stayed away both last year and this year, with others anxious to get out and around again taking their place, especially this year.

“I think the reality is, most people have already had the virus and have had more than enough opportunity to receive a vaccination. People are moving on,” he said.

“If you look at the age demographic of the crowd, a lot of people in the high-risk categories decided not to come, which is probably a good choice,” he said. “Hopefully next year, the world will have been able to move on even more, and they’ll be able to join us again.”

Ainslie estimated 1% to 2% of the crowd this year are international visitors, down from the usual 10% that come from outside the U.S.

Canada recently opened its borders to travel but not in time for many visitors to make last-minute travel plans to Sturgis, he said.