'It’s a far younger crowd that came this year,' Sturgis city manager says of 81st rally

STURGIS | In spite of fears the Sturgis motorcycle rally could be a superspreader for the COVID-19 virus and the current Delta variant of the disease, Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie believes the pandemic could ultimately — and ironically — breathe new life into the rally.
An estimated 460,000 attended the last year’s 80th rally in the midst of a nationwide surge of the virus, which has killed more than 636,000 Americans since early 2020.
Ainslie said more than a third of those attending last year were first-time rally-goers, and 90% of them said they planned to return to Sturgis.
“Our surveys are not done yet, but early reports say a huge portion of those people came back,” Ainslie said on Thursday. “It’s a far younger crowd that came this year.”
Ainslie said for more than a decade, rally planners have been looking for ways to bring a younger demographic to Sturgis, as the “old guard” bikers continued to age and no longer make the two-wheeled trek to the Black Hills.
Ainslie said a major sponsor agent years ago predicted the 75th Sturgis rally in 2015 would be the last “big” rally, with attendance tailing off in subsequent years.
A huge throng was anticipated for last year’s landmark 80th rally. But with the pandemic raging, and a majority of local residents calling the rally’s cancellation, officials decided to go ahead with preparations, when many visitors who had already made reservations indicated they were coming to Sturgis regardless.
All public events, including opening ceremonies, Military Appreciation Day activities, the daily crowd photo, and contests at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point were cancelled to limit large gatherings, and the city initiated daily spraying of disinfectants, distributed hand-sanitizers and other health and safety protocols.
Ainslie said many of those at high-risk of serious complications from COVID-19 stayed away both last year and this year, with others anxious to get out and around again taking their place, especially this year.
“I think the reality is, most people have already had the virus and have had more than enough opportunity to receive a vaccination. People are moving on,” he said.
“If you look at the age demographic of the crowd, a lot of people in the high-risk categories decided not to come, which is probably a good choice,” he said. “Hopefully next year, the world will have been able to move on even more, and they’ll be able to join us again.”
Ainslie estimated 1% to 2% of the crowd this year are international visitors, down from the usual 10% that come from outside the U.S.
Canada recently opened its borders to travel but not in time for many visitors to make last-minute travel plans to Sturgis, he said.
Ainslie said rallygoers spend a majority of their time outdoors, which helps mitigate the spread of the virus.
Keeping people out-of-doors was another reason for the city’s new open-container policy, allowing patrons to consume beer and wine within set boundaries covering much of the downtown area from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through the 10-day run of the event.
Patrons were required to purchase a special rally cup to hold their beverage along with a wristband.
“We wanted to allow more people to enjoy themselves outside and not be congregated in a crowded bar,” he said.
And that, along with the prospect of enjoying a midget wrestling event, is what brought Steve Draper and Amber Phelps of Rapid City to Sturgis Friday afternoon where they sipped beer from event cups at the Harley-Davidson Rally Point.
Both said they were in favor of the idea if patrons are responsible.
“If you’re smart about it, I think it’s a good idea,” said Phelps.
Proceeds from the sale of the estimated 18,000 event cups sold so far will be split by Sturgis Rally Charities and an endowment fund that will grow to help charities in future years, Ainslie said.
That future looks bright, he said, in spite of the current challenges of hosting an event that brings millions of dollars to the city, state and region every year.
“This was the youngest crowd we’ve had in 15 to 20 years, it’s bringing a lot of new life into the rally, which honestly a lot of people eight, nine, 10 years ago didn’t think was possible,” Ainslie said.
The city will gather information from a variety of metrics, including traffic counts, parking surveys, aerial photos of crowds and even trash tonnage totals to determine a final official crowd total later this fall.
Estimates have the crowd size significantly exceeding last year’s 460,000, but falling well short of early predictions of up to a million. Ainslie’s guess is about 600,000.
“Considering how many people were not able to be here either because of their ages or international travel, this was a mammoth rally, probably the second largest rally we’ve had in the last 10 to 20 years,” he said.