It's Game On for new indoor adventure center

Anyone in need of a replica of a volcano?
If so, Bonny Fleming knows how to build one now.
Fleming and her business partners, brother Dylan Fleming and friends Emily and James Randle were on their own in designing a realistic, yet safe facsimile of a lava-spewing mountain for their new indoor adventure center called Game On!
Building safety code enforcers with the city of Rapid City weren’t much help either, Fleming said.
“They have a lot of building codes for apartments, but I wanted to build a volcano,” she said.
“Nobody knows how to build a volcano,” Fleming said. “But I do.”
The simulated volcano, complete with glowing, ersatz molten flows appearing to trickle down its slopes, is an integral prop for one of four interactive hi-tech, live-action games in the center set to open soon at 2004 Creek Drive.
Game On! fills an 8,000-square-foot building located a couple of blocks south of E. St. Patrick Street on Creek Drive. It will feature Temple Quest, a jungle exploration game; Z (for Zombie)-Tag, an interactive obstacle game; Laser Vault, where players must negotiate various difficulty levels of a laser beam maze; and The Floor is Lava (cue the volcano) where players climb through an entrance in the mountain, then use climbing holds and slack lines to work their way around a foam-covered “lava” pit.
Game On! will also include a virtual reality game room, traditional arcade room, and rental party rooms.
Fleming closed her fine-art photography and gift shop, Bonzeye Studio, late last year to focus on a new venture.
Construction is wrapping up, and Fleming and partners hope to host soft-opening nights weekly before setting a grand opening sometime in April.
Game On! is designed to get children of all ages and adults involved in fun, indoor activities involving both muscular and mental skills, Fleming said.
“It’s be-physical, run-around, use your bodies and then use your brain in critical thinking and problem solving,” Fleming said.
Vegan food to go
Noelle Schendzielos, her younger sister Sydney and their mother Erin Erickson began a vegetarian food regimen, meaning no meat products, four years ago.
More recently they went completely vegan, which means no meat nor dairy including cheese, eggs and milk products.
Noelle, a senior at Rapid City Stevens High School, decided to combine her love of cooking, preparing vegan meals not only for her family, but for others as well in a part-time business venture.
Her business, Allied With Animals: Vegan Food To Go, began preparing its first pickup meals last week.
Working out of a commercial-grade kitchen provided by Ron Schuh of Ron’s Café, Schendzielos prepares meals once a week on Monday evenings
“Eventually, I hope to have more than one night, but to start, it works,” she said.
Among her menu items for the next couple of months: Mac and "Cheese", Potato Curry, Philly Cheese-"Steak" Sandwiches, Chickpea BBQ Sliders, Alfredo, Reuben Casserole, Korean "Beef", and a Sweet Potato Taco Bowl.
Her Thai Peanut Noodles dish has proven to be an early favorite, she said.
Customers may sign up for meals by emailing Schendzielos at veganfoodtogo@gmail.com and requesting to be on the emailing list.
Orders are placed by responding to a weekly email she sends, which includes information on that week’s meal “as well as how to order donuts,” she said.
The challenge for vegan cuisine is finding substitutes for meat and dairy ingredients; almond milk, apple cider vinegar and soy-based tofu replaces dairy, eggs and meat products in her dishes.
“I loved cooking before that so being vegan just added to the challenge,” she said.
She said Schuh has helped her by providing a clean kitchen in which to work. Ron’s Café is not vegan, although his menu includes gluten-free options for those with wheat allergies.
“He does a great job of sanitizing, and I’m only using certain parts of the kitchen,” she said.
Her plans are to grow the business as she finishes high school and college, first adding more than one meal per week, then with an eye toward eventually adding a food truck or even a full restaurant.
The first months spent negotiating the maze of state regulations regarding a food-based business were an important first hurdle for her, she said.
“It’s intimidating at first, but it’s been getting easier,” she said.
New roof wins award
Black Hills Exteriors, LLC, of Rapid City received one of three Excellence in Roofing national awards during the Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association International Roofing Expo in Dallas, Texas in February.
Black Hills Exteriors received the bronze award for installing a new asphalt roof on the unique, multi-sided Horticulture Building at the Central States Fairgrounds.
According to an ARMA news release, the Horticulture Building, a nearly century-old, octagonal wooden structure, needed a roofing solution to withstand the expansion and contraction the building experiences throughout the year.
“You don’t see too many buildings that look like that,” said Aaron Bland, BHE project manager.