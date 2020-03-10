It's Game On for new indoor adventure center

Anyone in need of a replica of a volcano?

If so, Bonny Fleming knows how to build one now.

Fleming and her business partners, brother Dylan Fleming and friends Emily and James Randle were on their own in designing a realistic, yet safe facsimile of a lava-spewing mountain for their new indoor adventure center called Game On!

Building safety code enforcers with the city of Rapid City weren’t much help either, Fleming said.

“They have a lot of building codes for apartments, but I wanted to build a volcano,” she said.

“Nobody knows how to build a volcano,” Fleming said. “But I do.”

The simulated volcano, complete with glowing, ersatz molten flows appearing to trickle down its slopes, is an integral prop for one of four interactive hi-tech, live-action games in the center set to open soon at 2004 Creek Drive.