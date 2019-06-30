The nomination period for the 2019 Best of the Black Hills contest is open now.
This year's contest features more than 100 new categories and divisions that include all of the Black Hills, as well as special categories for Northern Hills and Southern Hills businesses.
There are 15 divisions with more than 300 categories that will allow readers to highlight the best professionals and businesses the Black Hills have to offer.
The contest will be available online so readers may nominate and vote for their favorites there. For those who prefer a print ballot, a limited number will be available at the Journal office at 507 Main St.
You have free articles remaining.
The nomination round will continue through July 8. Voting will begin July 13 and continue through July 28.
In both rounds, a sweepstakes drawing will be held. A $100 gift card will be awarded to a winner after both the nomination and voting rounds.
For more information, go to rapidcityjournal.com/contests/ .