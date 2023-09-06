In South Dakota, 18,000 people ages 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease – and thousands more family members, friends and caregivers are affected by it. The Black Hills Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises awareness and funds and offers a chance to connect with others whose lives are changed by this disease.

The Black Hills Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be Saturday at Founders Park in Rapid City. Registration starts at 9 a.m., with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. followed by the walk around the park. While drawing attention to Alzheimer’s disease and all dementia, this family-friendly event raises money to offer care and support to individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and their families.

Anyone who wants more information can go to alz.org/walk to register in advance for Saturday’s walk or to donate. Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

“More and more, it’s a very hopeful event for people,” said Leslie Morrow, executive director of the Alzheimer's Association of South Dakota. “We see so many young families there who’ve lost loved ones, and they’re also looking to their own kids so we don’t have a world that has this disease.”

Some of the hopefulness comes from two types of drugs that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treating Alzheimer’s, Morrow said.

“Already, they have an option that will give them more time. At least we are seeing the changes and seeing these donor dollars are having an impact,” she said.

Saturday's Walk to End Alzheimer's includes a Promise Garden that represents the ways Alzheimer’s affects South Dakota families. Everyone who participates in the walk receives a pinwheel flower, and each flower’s color designates how that person is connected to Alzheimer’s disease.

Those who’ve lost someone to the disease receive purple flowers. Those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s receive yellow flowers. In South Dakota, about 26,000 unpaid caregivers provided 34 million hours of care in 2022 to individuals with Alzheimer's, according to statistics from the Alzheimer’s Association.

“There are twice as many caregivers (as individuals with Alzheimer’s) walking this journey with them, and we know they often take brunt of this disease as well,” Morrow said.

Orange flowers symbolize people who support the effort to end Alzheimer’s, whether they personally know anyone with the disease or not. Blue flowers are carried by people living with the disease.

People can take the flowers with them throughout the walk or “plant” them in the Promise Garden at the park.

The garden’s newest flowers are white, symbolizing the person who someday will be the first survivor of Alzheimer’s. “That’s what we’re fighting for,” Morrow said.

During the walk’s opening ceremony, one person from each flower category will be recognized, Morrow said.

“We call (the walk) our biggest support group. It is a chance to stand shoulder to shoulder with others who are walking the same road with them on this day. They can come together and see how the community supports them. It’s an encouraging day for everybody,” Morrow said.

Before the walk begins, participants are invited to join in a yoga warm-up, Morrow said. A kids’ zone will offer children coloring pages and lawn games.

“The walk is about one mile. This is our second year in Founders Park and we love it there,” Morrow said. “It is a nice leisurely walk around, and a chance for people to visit. For those folks carrying purple flowers, it’s a contemplative walk many times as they’re thinking back on loved ones (they’ve lost).”

This year, Black Hills Federal Credit Union announced it is joining the Walk to End Alzheimer’s as a sponsor of the Promise Garden in Rapid City. Leslie Millard, marketing communication specialist for BHFCU, is one of the thousands of South Dakotans whose life is impacted by Alzheimer’s and who appreciates the support of events like the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“Having been touched by Alzheimer’s disease through multiple family members, I feel supported by the credit union personally and professionally,” Millard said. “Each year, I feel a special connection with my fellow walkers, like we’re in this together.”