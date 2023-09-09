Rapid City’s Ups of Downs Family Support Group is hosting its 2023 Down Syndrome Awareness Walk from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at Founders Park. In addition to a one-mile stroll through the park, the event will include family-friendly activities and entertainment.

"We can show our community that individuals with Down syndrome are just like you and I and can do the same activities we do," said Mona Drolc, board member of Ups of Downs Family Support Group and the parent of a teen who has Down syndrome. "It's about inclusion, and we want people to know you can include an individual with Down syndrome or any disability in any activity that you do."

Walk participants can pre-register at upsofdowns.org, or register the day of the event beginning at 11 a.m. The cost for the walk is $10 per person which includes registration, a T-shirt, games, entertainment and refreshments.

Games, entertainment and activities begin at noon, with event emcee Charlie O’, and will continue until 3 p.m. The walk begins at 1 p.m.

Entertainment and activities will include performances by Rapid City Central and Stevens High School drum lines and sideline cheer squads. There will be a free photo booth, cornhole, giant checkers, a giant Connect4 and Jenga, and balloon art.

See law enforcement vehicles and meet officers from the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Meet adoptable dogs from Border Paws Dog Rescue. Orchard Meadows Family Dental will provide complimentary dental care items.

Established in 2000 in Rapid City, the Ups of Downs Family Support Group provides support, education and social activities for families of children with Down syndrome.

"Together, we walk to celebrate the extraordinary lives of individuals with Down syndrome and raise funds to provide programs, support, resources, outreach and advocacy in our community," Drolc said.