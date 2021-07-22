'I've never seen so many people this early': Sturgis gears up for the rally

“I’ve never seen this many people so early. Never,” she said.

People have been coming up to her booth to buy rally-themed merchandise, but she has had to turn them away because they aren’t open yet.

She said every year the best part of the rally is getting to meet new people, visiting old friends, and enjoying the nice weather with the Black Hills as a backdrop.

“Visiting with people who have bought from us before, old friends and seeing how their life has been for the last year, how many new children and grandchildren, and also new people that you talk to” is her favorite, she said.

Isabelle Drumm has worked at the Final Touch booth for the last six years, which is currently situated in front of One Eyed Jack’s Saloon with another location outside the Knuckle.

Final Touch has so much merchandise — from traditional Sturgis T-Shirts to leather vests to baby onesies to bandanna-shaped tank tops — they are having trouble fitting it all in the booth.

“Last year we opened up one week before the start of the rally and last year we did two weeks, and [this year] it’s already as busy as it was last year. It seems to happen every year, we open up earlier every year,” she said.