Jackley featured speaker at Republican candidate event

Marty Jackley reminded state and local candidates Wednesday to not let campaigns get personal.

Jackley, currently the only candidate for South Dakota’s next attorney general, didn’t name names when discussing a reduction in the number of employees in the Division of Criminal Investigations office nor comment on current Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment at South Dakota Strong’s candidate Meet & Greet event Wednesday. Instead, he discussed the importance of supporting fellow candidates and returning to relationships.

“I missed the job of the attorney general, the relationships with law enforcement, the sheriffs, the chiefs, the state’s attorneys,” he said. “It just seemed like the timing was right, and I’ve been trying to share my experience, a vision for South Dakota, and the work I want to do with law enforcement.”

Jackley was the keynote speaker for South Dakota Strong’s Meet & Greet at Black Hills Harley-Davidson in Rapid City.

Denise Maher, one of the founding members of the organization, said South Dakota Strong is a grassroots effort that hopes to promote leaders who are pro-economic growth and pro-development, strong families, strong school systems and Midwest values. She said those values include supporting life, freedom and healthy communities.

“We want to kind of get our leaders in here who want to help us deal with the crime issues, who want to help us with infrastructure,” she said.

Maher said 35 candidates were invited to the event and 33 accepted the invitation. Candidates were introduced just before Jackley spoke, including state Sens. Jessica Castleberry, Helene Duhamel, Gary Cammack, Michael Diedrich and David Johnson; state Reps. Becky Drury, Tim Goodwin, Mike Derby, Kirk Chaffee and Dean Wink; state legislator candidates Pat Baumann, Steve Duffy, Becca Zerbst and Ron Moeller; Chief Deputy Brian Mueller; Pennington County Commissioners Deb Hadcock, Gary Drewes and Ron Rossknecht; Rapid City Council members Greg Strommen, J.J. Carrell and Lindsey Seachris; RCAS school board candidates Gabe Doney and Janyce Hockenbary; and Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin and Pat West.

There were also state congressional precinct people invited to attend who introduced themselves during the event.

Maher said South Dakota Strong is not a political action group, does not take money and does not give out money. She said the group is not bound to the same restrictions as political parties and can promote candidates during the primaries.

“I think it’s really important to allow our residents to come in and meet the candidates one on one because there’s very little opportunity for many of these candidates to get out there,” she said. “A lot of them work full-time, a lot of them are busy. They don’t have time to go door-to-door and meet every single resident, so we’re bringing the voters to them and letting them ask questions and learn a little about them.”

Jackley answered questions near the end of the event and said his primary focus would be crime and making the office better for the people who work in it. He also condemned blanket jail reform policies and said he plans to take a look at juvenile detention. He also answered questions regarding women’s prisons or workforce facilities, jail reform and substance abuse.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

