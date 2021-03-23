Jackley says 59 of 66 of state's attorneys have endorsed his bid for attorney general

"I don't view it as a close choice regardless" of Ravnsborg's crash, Vargo told the Journal. "The contrast has been very stark" and Jackley "simply did a better job as Attorney General" than Ravnsborg.

Ravnsborg's leadership has meant less training, cooperation and communication between the Attorney General's Office and local agencies compared to what it was like under Jackley and previous attorneys general, Vargo said. For example, he said Ravnsborg does not give state's attorneys a heads up before he testifies against or in support of bills at the Legislature. While the leadership has been different, Vargo said, he has complete trust in the office's prosecutors and investigators.

"The attorney general's reaction to what he did (after the crash) was beneath the standard that I would expect from my young deputy prosecutors and much less the chief law enforcement officer of the state," he added. "It's wrong to use your position to improve your situation."

Vargo said he's referring to Ravnsborg introducing himself as the attorney general when he called 911 after the crash, information revealed in his video interviews with investigators, and other facts he's aware of due to his involvement in the charging decision. He declined to describe this other evidence due to the open criminal case.