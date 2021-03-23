Jackley says nearly 90% of state's attorneys have endorsed his bid for attorney general

Michael Moore, the Beadle State's Attorney, and Emily Sovell, the Sully County State's Attorney, are two of the seven state's attorneys not on the list. Sovell, who is also deputy state's attorney in Hyde County where the crash happened, is the prosecutor who made the charging decision about Ravnsborg. Moore, like Vargo, advised Sovell and is also now helping her prosecute the case.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jackley received the endorsement of the state's attorney in Minnehaha County, South Dakota's most populous one. He's also endorsed by West River state's attorneys, including those from Custer, Fall River, Oglala Lakota , Meade and Jackson counties.

While Jackley has been endorsed by nearly 90% of South Dakota's state's attorneys, the State's Attorneys Association has not joined law enforcement agencies in calling for Ravnsborg to resign.

Jackley's candidacy could reignite an old rivalry with Republican Gov. Kristi Noem. The two squared off in the GOP gubernatorial primary in 2018. Noem beat Jackley, who eventually offered his endorsement to Noem.

However, if Ravnsborg resigns or is removed from office by impeachment, Noem would get to appoint a new attorney general. Ravnsborg has so far shunned calls to step down and pleaded not guilty to his charges.