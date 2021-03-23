Jackley says nearly 90% of state's attorneys have endorsed his bid for attorney general

South Dakota attorney general candidate Marty Jackley announced Tuesday that he has gained an early advantage in the 2022 election by gathering endorsements from nearly 90% of the county state's attorneys.
Jackley, a Republican, is running for his old job as Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges and calls for his resignation from politicians and law enforcement associations after he struck and killed a man walking on the side of a rural highway last year. Jackley is so far the only candidate for the state's top law enforcement position.
Jackley's campaign announced that prosecutors from 59 out of the state's 66 counties have endorsed him. The list includes Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo, who helped evaluate whether Ravnsborg committed any crimes.
"Marty’s return to the Attorney General’s Office would mean exactly what it always had ... hard work, integrity, and old-fashioned South Dakota leadership by example," Vargo said in the news release. I am thrilled to see him come back as a partner because he embodies the professionalism and values that South Dakota deserves from its Attorney General.”
Michael Moore, the Beadle State's Attorney, and Emily Sovell, the Sully County State's Attorney, are two of the seven state's attorneys not on the list. Sovell, who is also deputy state's attorney in Hyde County where the crash happened, is the prosecutor who made the charging decision about Ravnsborg. Moore, like Vargo, advised Sovell and is also now helping her prosecute the case.
Jackley received the endorsement of the state's attorney in Minnehaha County, South Dakota's most populous one. He's also endorsed by West River state's attorneys, including those from Custer, Fall River, Oglala Lakota , Meade and Jackson counties.
While Jackley has been endorsed by nearly 90% of South Dakota's state's attorneys, the State's Attorneys Association has not joined law enforcement agencies in calling for Ravnsborg to resign.
Jackley's candidacy could reignite an old rivalry with Republican Gov. Kristi Noem. The two squared off in the GOP gubernatorial primary in 2018. Noem beat Jackley, who eventually offered his endorsement to Noem.
However, if Ravnsborg resigns or is removed from office by impeachment, Noem would get to appoint a new attorney general. Ravnsborg has so far shunned calls to step down and pleaded not guilty to his charges.
The Republican candidate for the post will be determined by delegates at the party's state convention next year.
Stephen Groves from the Associated Press contributed to this story
