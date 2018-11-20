Outgoing South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will open a Pierre office in January for the Rapid City-based law firm of Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore.
The move will reunite Jackley with the firm he worked with in Rapid City before he was appointed in 2006 to serve as U.S. attorney for South Dakota.
Jackley has been the attorney general of South Dakota since 2009 but was prevented by term limits from running for re-election to the office this year. He ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination for governor in June.
“It feels great to be returning to private practice at Gunderson Palmer,” Jackley said in a news release. “The firm’s amazing staff and attorneys have always focused on achieving results for the people we work with and the clients we serve. Returning to the firm will provide me the opportunity to continue what I enjoyed previously in private practice and in my time in public office, serving the people of this state.”
David Lust, a partner at the firm, said, “Marty will provide a great foundation for the expansion of GPNA into the Pierre area and will allow us to provide service to clients around the state.”
Jackley is a Sturgis native who has degrees from the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology and the University of South Dakota.