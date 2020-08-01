Jackpine Gypsies, Sturgis city government at odds over club's property

The annexations have increased the city’s assessed property value by 3.5% — that percentage is the amount of property taxes the city now receives from those properties, which is about $98,695.66 based on what was budgeted for 2020.

Winsell said, however, it’s not about property taxes, which would increase by about $2,500 annually — the club currently pays $4,800 in county and school district taxes.

“If it’s really about an extra $2,500, we’ll pay it,” he said. “That really was not a big deal. One of our main offers and still to this day one of our standing offers is if the city can come up with any city service that is not being paid for, we would pay any reasonable fee for any city service.”

Winsell said the city turned the offer down.

He also said the club offered to disconnect from city services like water and sewer at their own expense since they have access to something similar to a municipal well and a septic system.

During the rally and other events, Winsell said the club already pays to have EMS services on standby. He said they’ve frequently used ambulances from Spearfish.