Jail guard says Floyd's death his fault, former AG contractor posts racist comments

A correctional officer with the Pennington County Jail has been disciplined and a contractor with the Attorney General’s Office no longer works there due to social media comments they made in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

Black Lives Matter protests have occurred across the country, including in Rapid City, after video emerged showing a now-fired police officer pressing his knee against Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. The former officer is charged with second-degree murder while three others are charged with aiding and abetting.

The correctional officer used derogatory language about developmentally disabled people, wrote that inmates often lie about not being able to breathe, and said Floyd’s death was “his own damn fault." The contractor wrote racist and violent comments against African-Americans on live feed of a Black Lives Matter protest.

"We denounce the statements and don't condone them at all," Sheriff Kevin Thom said of the comments from the correctional officer.

Thom said he decided to discipline rather than fire the employee because she has a good track record, her behavior is monitored by video cameras and supervisors, and he expects she can make changes after being disciplined. He did not disclose how she was disciplined, saying it was a personnel matter.