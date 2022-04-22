 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jamie Giedd announces District 32 House bid

Jamie Giedd

Giedd

 Courtesy photo

Republican Jamie Giedd of Rapid City announced her campaign for a seat representing state House District 32.

District 32 covers the central corridor of Rapid City. The House seats are currently held by Republicans Becky Drury and Chris Johnson. Drury has announced her re-election bid and Johnson decided not to run. Republican Steve Duffy has also announced his intention to seek a seat from District 32. Christine Stephenson and Jonathan M. Old Horse will seek the seat as Democrats.

"I decided to run because I am dedicated to the will of the voter above all else. Voters should be able to trust that their initiated legislation will be embraced into law," Giedd said in her announcement. "Voters should also be able to trust that if they vote 'no,' elected officials will not attempt to enact legislation in spite of their constituents."

Giedd said her campaign will focus on maximizing personal freedom for all through limited government, fiscally conservative policy and local business development.

"Let’s keep South Dakota strong by supporting our communities, schools, and families. Let’s vote to maximize personal freedom for all," Giedd said. "If elected, I will defend District 32’s vote. My candidacy offers support and respect to the people of District 32."

Giedd is a fifth-generation South Dakotan. She was educated at South Dakota State University. Giedd said she dedicated her life to public service when she entered the criminal justice field in 2015.

Giedd cites her education and her career as sources of insight to the methamphetamine epidemic challenges facing families, the community and the criminal justice system in Rapid City.

"I will represent District 32 well through my values of integrity, compassion, ingenuity, perseverance, and self-reliance," Giedd said.

South Dakota's primary election is slated for June 7.

