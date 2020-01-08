Jan. 28 hearing will set ambulance district election date

STURGIS | Meade County residents living in areas surrounding Sturgis will likely get another chance to establish a governing district to help fund ambulance services if the county commission approves a proposed March 23 election at an upcoming public hearing.

At its Dec. 19 meeting, commissioners set a public hearing for 10 a.m. on Jan. 28 to formally certify the required numbers of petition signatures that were turned in by the Rural Sturgis Ambulance Group.

The hearing, set for the Erskine Administrative Building in Sturgis, is expected to also finalize the March 23 date for the election for eligible voters living in the southwest portion of Meade County but outside the boundaries of Sturgis and the Buffalo Chip Campground.

Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer said a petition drive by the Rural Sturgis Ambulance Group had netted far more than enough valid signatures to place the issue on the ballot.

A total of 257 signatures were needed. The auditor's office verified more than 330 signatures it had received by the Dec. 20 deadline, she said.

“Four more petitions have come in since that time, but I did not need to verify those because they’ve already hit the mark,” Schieffer said.