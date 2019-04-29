A local woman’s fight to become a school board candidate has ended after she lost a federal appeal and announced on Facebook that she is withdrawing her prospective candidacy.
Lafawn Janis was disqualified as a candidate earlier this month because of incomplete information on her candidate petition. She appealed to federal court but lost her appeal Friday.
U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier’s written decision said Janis should have appealed to state court rather than federal court.
“South Dakota provides a forum for election administrative challenges, and thus this court will not interfere,” Schreier wrote.
Janis wrote on her Facebook page that she is confident she could obtain a favorable decision in state court, but she decided not to pursue that option because it’s too late to obtain a decision before ballots for the June 4 election are sent to the printers this week.
“I respectfully withdraw at this stage and look forward to continuing my work in our community to make Rapid City a safe place for all to live and receive a great education,” Janis wrote.
You have free articles remaining.
She had filed enough petition signatures prior to a March deadline to become a candidate for an Area 3 position on the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education. But her petition was challenged by Area 3 resident Christopher Green, who showed that Janis did not specify “Area 3” in the heading section of her petition.
After receiving Green’s challenge, David Janak, the school district’s business manager and assistant superintendent for fiscal and support services, disqualified Janis.
Janis appealed to federal court, claiming that Janak violated her constitutional rights to due process of law and equal protection. Janis and her lawyer, Jim Leach, showed that a 2018 school board candidate, Collin Boechler, had committed a similar oversight with his petition but was allowed on the ballot because nobody challenged the validity of his petition.
The withdrawal of Janis leaves one candidate for the Area 3 school board position, Brian K. Johnson. The incumbent board member in Area 3, Ron Riherd, is not seeking re-election. In the other local school board race, Area 6 board member Amy Policky is running unopposed for re-election.
The voter registration deadline for the June 4 election is May 20, which is the same day early voting begins. Rapid City ballots will include a race for mayor and several city council races.