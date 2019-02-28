Deadwood casinos reported an increase in revenue in January when compared to the first month of 2018, according to data from the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.
Slot-machine revenue increased by 1.73 percent and table games saw an 8.8 percent increase, a news release from the Deadwood Gaming Commission said. In addition, casinos provided customers with $1,530,818 in “free play” in January.
Overall, the adjusted gross taxable income for the month was nearly $7.5 million.
"This is certainly a great way to start 2019,” Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, said in the news release. "We are hopeful that we will continue on a path of positive revenue growth for 2019.”
The hotel occupancy rate, meanwhile, was down when compared with January 2018 numbers.
According to data released by Deadwood's City Finance Office, hotels had an occupancy rate of 31.74 percent for January 2019, a .53 percent decrease when compared with January 2018.
"While Deadwood’s hotel occupancy rate is down slightly, Deadwood still accommodated more visitors," Rodman said. "Because of additional hotel room inventory this January over last January, Deadwood hotel operators rented 645 room nights more than last January.