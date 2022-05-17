Janyce Hockenbary denies writing incendiary campaign letter, but says she approved it

A candidate for Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education denied Tuesday that she wrote an incendiary letter that calls teachers "Tyrants" and calls her opponent a "WOKE leftist," but she admitted she approved it.

Janyce Hockenbary is running for the open Area 6 seat on the RCAS Board of Education against Jamie Clapham. Hockenbary is a retired business owner. Clapham is the president of the Rapid City PTA Council.

In a May 8 letter from the Hockenbary campaign to voters in Area 6, the campaign denigrates teachers and calls Clapham "a 'WOKE' leftist and a guaranteed rubber stamp for the teacher's union, that force masked our kids' (sic) and fed them anti-American leftist propaganda."

At a Tuesday school board candidate forum hosted by Elevate Rapid City, Hockenbary publicly denied writing the letter. In a follow-up interview attempt with the Journal after the forum, Hockenbary avoided saying who actually wrote the letter, but that she approved it.

"I okayed the letter, but I didn't write it," Hockenbary said.

When asked who wrote the letter, she replied, "I do not know."

She said she approved the letter "in an email." She declined to answer any additional questions from the Journal about who the email came from and walked away from the interview.

An audio recording of Hockenbary's responses is included with this story online.

In the letter that Hockenbary approved and signed, she wrote about teachers saying "It's about time these 'Tyrants of the Teacher's Lounge,' need taught a lesson." The first page of the letter is also stamped with "paid for by Janyce Hockenbary."

Making a comparison to Sarah Palin, Hockenbary's letter said "that's nothing to us gun toting (sic) grannies who've found our schools have become sex education camps with a side of Communism to boot!"

Hockenbary's letter attacked Clapham as "delusional" and "left-bent." In the letter, Hockenbary said Clapham is part of a problem where Rapid City teachers are teaching Critical Race Theory and "how to cultivate their (students') sexual fetishes."

"As we've seen, liberal 'woke' curriculum is designed to inject the racial hatred through the candy-coated critical race theory and disgusting messages about sexuality, gender identify and promiscuity into our children's impressionable minds," the letter approved by Hockenbary said.

"These gender-confused, anti-American radicals will stop at noting to take out schools, and our children's minds," the letter continued. "And they're pouring thousands into races just like mine to do it."

Clapham told the Journal Tuesday that the letter from the Hockenbary campaign was disappointing and inaccurate.

"I think campaigns should be about the issues, they shouldn't be about someone's personal life," Clapham said. "But I think if even if you are going to represent something that someone said, you should represent it accurately," Clapham said. "I would never personally attack someone and it's very disappointing and discouraging that someone would personally attack me.

"I will continue to run a campaign that is about the issues, that is clean, and that is about our kids and our educators."

The nonpartisan RCAS Board of Education election for Areas 3 and 6 is June 7.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

