Jaxon Jung likes sports, math, riding bikes and scooters, and setting a good example for other kids. For his leadership skills, positive behavior and sportsmanship, the Club for Boys honored Jaxon as its Member of the Year.
Jaxon, 11, was named Member of the Month last August. The boys who were honored as Member of the Month are in the running for the Member of the Year award, which Jaxon received at the 2019 Honor Boy Banquet on Feb. 25. The Club for Boys has more than 1,000 enrolled members and about 700 active members, according to Nick Lowry, the club’s program supervisor.
The Member of the Year meets stringent criteria, Lowry said. The boy must have a “clean year,” meaning he didn’t get into trouble, and each boy is nominated by people in his life and community.
Angi Jung and Paul Whalen — Jaxon’s mother and her boyfriend — along with Jaxon’s grandmother, Pastor Bruce Baum from Lord of Life Church, and Jaxon’s confirmation teacher each wrote recommendations nominating Jaxon.
The recommendations were “amazing and glowing,” Lowry said.
Jaxon’s excellent sportsmanship was another contributing factor. He participates in the club’s football and basketball leagues. He recently completed a hunter safety course, and he likes shooting and archery at the Outdoor Campus West. Jaxon is a sixth-grader at South Middle School.
“We already knew how great Jaxon was but to be able to see how he’s looked at outside of the club was great,” Lowry said. “Jaxon is a leader. He sets examples for others. He’s not afraid to look out for somebody who’s being picked on.”
Jaxon, meanwhile, said the honor was completely unexpected. He was surprised by a plaque at the banquet and gifts from sponsors including Taco John’s, Scheel’s and Great Clips.
“It was really cool. It’s really fun getting an honor,” Jaxon said.
Coca-Cola donated a Rush suite where all the Members of the Month watched a hockey game, Lowry said.
His mother, Angi Jung, credits the mentoring her son has received at the Club for Boys for helping him become Member of the Year. An average of 200 to 250 boys typically attend the Club for Boys during the school year, Lowry said, and more than 400 per day are there during the summer. Jaxon has been a member since he was 7.
“There’s a lot of boys Jaxon looks up to and the staff,” Angi said.
The Club for Boys has been selecting and honoring one boy as Member of the Year since 1964.