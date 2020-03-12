Jensen hopes to fill husband's Senate seat

Janet Jensen, a Republican, has filed papers to run for the open South Dakota Senate seat representing District 33.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A fifth-generation, native-born South Dakotan whose family homesteaded in Mellette County, Jensen has been the Precinct Committee Leader in Johnson Siding for over 10 years and for the past three years has served as the Pennington County State Committeewoman at statewide Republican official meetings.

Jensen’s passion is to make South Dakota a place where future generations can grow and thrive by promoting job growth, encouraging personal responsibility, protecting families from tax increases, and as a business owner, ensuring that government isn’t an obstacle for businesses or individuals. She is both pro-life and a Second Amendment advocate.

She is the wife of Phil Jensen, who has served as a state legislator for the past 12 years and now represents District 33 in the state Senate.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1