Jerauld County resident is state's 10th coronavirus death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Jerauld County resident between 50-59 years old is South Dakota's 10th reported death due to the coronavirus.

The state reported 84 new cases Friday and five new hospitalizations. Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said 129 more people have recovered and 61 are currently hospitalized.

The state now has 2,040 total cases reported and 1,190 recoveries, leaving 850 active cases. Minnehaha County added 70 cases Friday for a total of 1,636 total there. Lincoln County added seven new cases to a total of 110. Union County added three cases. Other new cases Friday came from Codington, Lake, Jerauld, and Stanley counties.

Dr. Clayton said the state is resisting the idea of testing people who aren't showing symptoms even though the information from the tests would be helpful.

"We can't test asymptomatic people right now due to the availability of tests and supplies," Clayton said. "We save those for people who are showing symptoms and need an accurate diagnosis."

South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said that the state is continuing with the clinical trial on hydroxychloroquine despite FDA guidelines released Thursday that cautioned against using the drug outside of similar trials.