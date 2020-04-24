Jerauld County resident is state's tenth coronavirus death

A Jerauld County resident between 50-59 years old is South Dakota's tenth reported death due to the coronavirus.
The state reported 84 new cases Friday and five new hospitalizations. Dr. Joshua Clayton, state epidemiologist, said 129 more people have recovered and 61 are currently hospitalized.
The state now has 2,040 total cases reported and 1,190 recoveries, leaving 850 active cases. Minnehaha County added 70 cases Friday for a total of 1,636 total there. Lincoln County added seven new cases to a total of 110. Union County added three cases. Other new cases Friday came from Codington, Lake, Jerauld, and Stanley counties.
Dr. Clayton said the state is resisting the idea of testing people who aren't showing symptoms even though the information from the tests would be helpful.
"We can't test asymptomatic people right now due to the availability of tests and supplies," Clayton said. "We save those for people who are showing symptoms and need an accurate diagnosis."
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said that the state is continuing with the clinical trial on hydroxychloroquine despite FDA guidelines released Thursday that cautioned against using the drug outside of similar trials.
Malsam-Rysdon said there are still no patients enrolled in the study. Some have shown interest and are being checked to see if they are appropriate for the study. She said any results from the study would take up to six months to be released.
She said anyone interested in the study or taking the drug outside of the South Dakota clinical trial should discuss it with their medical provider.
Clayton said 827 of the state's 2,040 cases have come from the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls, which employs about 3,700 people. Another 200 cases have come from close contacts with those 827 employees at the plant.
