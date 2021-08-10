Jet fuel shortage not impacting Rapid City Regional Airport, director says

In California, recent flights in and out of Fresno Yosemite International Airport were disrupted by jet fuel shortages blamed on the lack of tanker deliveries.

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is a comparable airport to Rapid City Regional, Dame said. The air traffic that flows through them are experiencing similar issues, except the fuel shortage, Dame said.

"I think at this point, it's probably a foregone conclusion that we are likely going to have a record month (for air traffic in Rapid City)," Dame said. "It's probably not as high as it would have been. I think some people did cancel trips due to cost of car rentals and cost of motels, and we're seeing that in other similar-situated cities, Bozeman being a prime example."

Dame said it has been a great summer so far for Rapid City and that the airport is operating well.

"The good news is we didn't overtax the terminal to the point, but it has taken a pretty good beating," he said.

Maintenance and janitorial crews are busy keeping the terminal as clean as possible. After the busy travel season comes to an end, Dame said the airport has contracted with a cleaning company to do an intensive makeover of the public areas and concourse.