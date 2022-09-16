Jewel Cave to adjust seasonal visitation hours

Jewel Cave National Monument will be modifying its operations for late season visitation.

According to a Thursday news release, beginning the week of Sept. 25, the visitor center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and closed on Sunday and Monday. The hours of visitor center operation will modify again the week of Oct. 23, open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and closed Sunday-Tuesday.

Jewel Cave’s Wild Caving Tour and Historic Lantern Tour ended for the season last week, and the Historic Area will close for the season on Sept. 24. Scenic and Discovery Tours will continue to be offered throughout the off-season. These will be available to book in advance on recreation.gov, with limited walk-up tours being available if staffing allows.

Hikers will also have access to the one-quarter-mile Roof Trail and 3.5-mile Canyons Trail. Visitors are also able to use the picnic areas near the visitor center throughout the week.

The monument partners with the Black Hills Parks and Forests Association, which operates a Park Store inside the visitor center. The store will remain open on the same schedule as the visitor center and provides visitors with multiple products and services to complement their visit.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted at www.nps.gov/jeca, as well as on social media through Facebook at www.facebook.com/JewelCaveNPS/ and Instagram at www.instagram.com/jewelcavenps.