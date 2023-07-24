On Saturday, July 29, Jewel Cave National Monument will host their second Junior Caver Day. This free drop-in event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and take place at the Jewel Cave Visitor Center.

Junior Caver Day will have crafts and activities that celebrate the volunteer caving program, promote cave safety, and allow participants an opportunity to earn their Junior Caver patch and other prizes. NPS has invited Volunteer Cave Explorers to share how the Jewel Cave is explored.

A Junior Caver swear-in ceremony will take place just after 2:00 p.m. to close out the event.

Cave tours can be booked in advance on www.recreation.gov. The park looks forward to hosting Junior Caver Day and appreciates support from park partner, the Black Hills Parks and Forest Association, in preparing for the event.

Details and updates will continue to be posted at www.nps.gov/jeca, as well as on social media through Facebook at www.facebook.com/JewelCaveNPS/ and Instagram at www.instagram.com/jewelcavenps.