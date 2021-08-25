 Skip to main content
Jimmy Hilton Pool adjusts hours due to staff shortage
Jimmy Hilton Pool adjusts hours due to staff shortage

060421-pool-13.jpg

Parents and their children enjoy the Jimmy Hilton Pool on June 4 at Sioux Park in Rapid City.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Hours are once again changing for the Jimmy Hilton Sioux Park pool due to dwindling staff as school begins.

The pool will maintain its 3-6 p.m. hours through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. hours Saturday and Sunday. It will close Monday through all of next week and reopen Labor Day weekend. It will reopen noon to 6 p.m. Saturday to Monday, then close Sept. 7-10.

The pool will reopen for the final weekend noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 11-12.

City Recreation Specialist Emily Carstensen said in a release that the remaining staff will be moved to the outdoor pool during the week to keep the Sioux Park and Swim Center pools open.

In an Aug. 18 press release, the city announced the pool had seasonal staff leaving for high school, college and extracurricular activities, which altered the hours.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said at the height of the summer, the city had about 135 seasonal pool workers that includes lifeguards, concessions and front desk at the indoor and outdoor pools. He said a large majority of that staff were high school and college students.

The pools are now down to about 30 workers.

“We don’t want to open unless we’re certain we can do it with the public’s safety in mind,” Shoemaker said. “We’re comfortable with the personnel we have at both facilities to ensure public safety, and that includes lifeguard, concessions and front office people.”

Due to earlier sunset times, the Roosevelt Swim Center’s outdoor pool will adjust to 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 1-7:30 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 12.

The pool will also be open 5-7 p.m. Sept. 13 for the Wags and Waves fundraiser event for the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

The city opened the pools for the summer season with 85-90% of its lifeguard positions filled. The hours and number of open pools were at risk due to staffing concerns.

The city raised wages for lifeguards and other part-time seasonal jobs with lifeguards starting at $13.86 per hour.

Shoemaker said for those interested in seasonal work for the winter or next fall, they should contact the city now.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

