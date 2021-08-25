Jimmy Hilton Pool adjusts hours due to staff shortage

Hours are once again changing for the Jimmy Hilton Sioux Park pool due to dwindling staff as school begins.

The pool will maintain its 3-6 p.m. hours through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. hours Saturday and Sunday. It will close Monday through all of next week and reopen Labor Day weekend. It will reopen noon to 6 p.m. Saturday to Monday, then close Sept. 7-10.

The pool will reopen for the final weekend noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 11-12.

City Recreation Specialist Emily Carstensen said in a release that the remaining staff will be moved to the outdoor pool during the week to keep the Sioux Park and Swim Center pools open.

In an Aug. 18 press release, the city announced the pool had seasonal staff leaving for high school, college and extracurricular activities, which altered the hours.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said at the height of the summer, the city had about 135 seasonal pool workers that includes lifeguards, concessions and front desk at the indoor and outdoor pools. He said a large majority of that staff were high school and college students.

The pools are now down to about 30 workers.