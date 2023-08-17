Rapid City's Jimmy Hilton Pool will go to the dogs on Sunday for the biggest Humane Society fundraiser of the year.

Sunday, August 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can bring their pups to swim for the 8th Annual Wags & Waves event.

All donations will go to another year of caring for the animals at the Humane Society of the Black Hills. Needs may include food, bedding or toys for dogs, cats and exotic animals, as well as medical expenses and overall care.

A few rules apply for the event: dogs must be under their owner's supervision and control at all times; dogs can swim freely but humans cannot go in the water above their knees; and owners are asked to pick up after their pets to keep the pool area neat and clean.

Since the event's inception, hundreds of dogs have left the comfortable confines of their couches and the attractions of fire hydrants and car bumpers to sun themselves poolside and frolic in the cool, clear waters of the Jimmy Hilton pool. Canine swimmers can be seen ‘working like a dog’ to retrieve balls and frisbees; many will be diving in for a cool dip from poolside or chasing and splashing each other. Others spend time on the sidelines, meeting new canine friends during an afternoon of canine cavorting.

“This event is always our biggest summer fundraiser and the experiences keep people in the community talking throughout the year,” said Cassie Sloan, marketing and volunteer coordinator for the Humane Society of the Black Hills. “It’s a blast and a win-win for everyone. It’s a great way for the dogs to cool off and donations from the event support the shelter’s programs.”

The Jimmy Hilton Sioux Park Pool closes to the public after Saturday, Aug. 19.

“The Wags and Waves event is always a great event and there is a lot of interest in the community,” said Jeff Biegler, City Parks and Recreation director. “It’s a great way to end the summer pool season. The dogs and their owners have a lot of fun with it.”

Biegler says the pool will be drained for the season after the event.

Tickets are available at go.rallyup.com/wagsandwaves/Campaign/Details. Tickets are $10 per dog. HSBH asks that all attending dogs have a rabies vaccination.