RAPID CITY | The Rapid City Public Library downtown has partnered with community business leaders and employment professionals who will teach a variety of topics to improve your skills and provide career direction during the Job Skills Series from noon to 1 p.m. in October.
• Oct. 10 — learn how to create a budget, sign up for a checking account and other financial literacy tips with Heidi Bulman, Community Development Officer with Black Hills Federal Credit Union.
• Oct. 17 — learn about the importance of attitude, attendance and accountability in your current job or the employment you are working to attain with Samantha McGrath, Department of Labor.
• Oct. 24 — learn about the opportunities available for high school graduates, including internships and apprenticeships throughout the state with Samantha McGrath, Department of Labor.
• Oct. 31 — learn of the benefits to having an Associate Degree in today’s current job market and Western Dakota Tech offerings with Brittney Lystad, Recruiter for Western Dakota Tech.
Mentorship opportunities with several area small businesses are also available to show interested job seekers what they look for in team members.