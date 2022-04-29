Jodie Frye announces campaign for House District 34

Republican Jodie Frye has announced her run for a state House seat representing District 34.

District 34 encompasses west Rapid City.

Frye will face off against incumbent Reps. Mike Derby and Jess Olson in the June 7 Republican primary. Democrats Darla Drew and Jay Shultz will proceed to the November general election.

Frye said her district needs someone who will truly represent the authentic Republican values that are defined in the South Dakota Republican platform and the Constitution.

"If I felt remotely good about the choices on the ballot, I would not run", Frye said. "I am a voice for the citizens when I frequently attend City Council, school board, and other local government meetings."

Frye said she supports the will of the people and stands against big government. She said that her District 34 representatives have not done enough to protect the unborn and, in several instances, they have bowed down to special interests and the "woke agenda" that actually puts children at risk. She said her biggest concerns are protecting life and the constitutional rights of individuals.

Frye said she has completed volunteer work on many local referendums to help the people decide important issues for themselves.

"Both District 34 representatives passed up opportunities to bring tax relief to the citizens even though it was said that these are 'good times for state government,'" she said. "If they won't vote to lower your taxes even by a half cent, when will they?"

Frye and her family have owned a downtown business for more than 38 years.

"Just like customers expect great customer service and a willingness to help them, I will be available to help my constituents with their concerns," Frye said. "I look forward to working in the areas of tourism, agriculture, economic development, taxation, education and supporting our wonderful veterans. I appreciate all the support I have received, and I urge everyone who believes in true conservative representation to go to the polls and to vote for me to be your voice in the House."

