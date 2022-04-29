John Carley to run for state Senate in District 29

Republican John Carley has announced that he is running for state Senate in District 29, which encompasses most of Meade County.

Carley will face Beka Zerbst and current Rep. Dean Wink for the Senate seat in the June 7 Republican primary. Incumbent Sen. Gary Cammack is term-limited in the Senate, and is seeking office in the House of Representatives. There are no Democratic candidates for District 34 Senate.

Carley said South Dakota has been a refuge for freedom, yet after looking up the voting records of local legislators, he said he was "shocked" at how South Dakota's “red state" reputation is being governed by many “blue” legislators with an “R” after their name. He said he decided to run for Senate "to maintain conservative South Dakota values and stand against the erosion of our liberty."

“Being a representative of the people has never been a goal of mine but I would feel privileged to be given the responsibility, and take it very seriously," he said in a submitted campaign statement.

Carley said his main issues for running are Constitutional liberty, cutting spending and taxes, and cherishing family values.

He is a businessman in Meade County, and along with his five children Carley said he enjoys learning about life through activities like hiking the Badlands, assisting in cow branding with neighbors, volunteering in church activities and working hard. Carley has been married to his wife for 22 years.

. He would be a true conservative voice for District 29 voters and taxpayers.

